They're talking about ReactOS 0.4.12 (even if we're just Alpha) You're just a click away from discovering a new alternative!

Download It!
or
Donate!

ReactOS is a Free Community Opensource Collaborative Compatible operating system.

Imagine running your favorite Windows applications and drivers in an open-source environment you can trust. That's ReactOS. Not just an Open but also a Free operating system.

Our Features

Lightweight

500MB HDD and 96MB RAM

From Scratch

This is not Linux mimicking Windows.

9,000,000+ lines of code

And growing!

100+ devs

Have contributed along the years.

Styles

Classical and ReactOS Lautus styles.

Tons of Open Modules

From Games to Drivers: Open Source and Free.

Ready to Install...

Download our BootCD.

...or to Try.

Download our LiveCD.

and more...

Gallery

ReactOS looks like Windows and nowadays is able to run many Windows applications.

See it in action!

Daily Builds

Our Daily Builds have the latest fixes integrated. A nice option if you don't want to wait 'till the next official release!

Download here!

Report a Bug!

The best way to have your application or piece of hardware supported is to properly report bugs. Fast and easy!

Report it!
item Following
item Testing
item Developing
Awesome!

Latest News

07 Feb

January 2020 meeting minutes

2020-01-30 19:00 UTC Mattermost meeting channel Regular meetings are now resumed, and so are the meeting minutes. The meetings are currently planned... read more

23 Sep

ReactOS 0.4.12 released

The ReactOS team is pleased to announce the release of version 0.4.12. As always a multitude of improvements have been made to all parts of the OS, th... read more

Latest Blog Posts

26 Aug 2019

55381

0

GSoC 2019 - File Search (Final Report)

by
By 0 Comments

This is a summary of all the work that has been completed this summer on the file search project.

All contributed code can be found in this GitHub pull request.

Summary

Here is a list of the main features:

  • Quickly open it from the Start menu or with the keyboard shortcut Windows + F
  • Search is case-insensitive and recurses all sub-folders
  • Support for UTF-16 encoded text files
  • File name filtering with support for wildcards
  • "In Folder" column shows the folder each file is located in
  • Right-click menu includes "Open Containing Folder" option
  • Progress is indicated in the status bar at the bottom of the window

    • Search bar UI and search results folder

    Search results right-click menu

    Future Improvements

    One additional feature that might improve this tool is the ability to toggle case-sensitivity. Adding a checkbox to the UI for enabling case-sensitive search wouldn't be very difficult to do and the search functionality was previously case-sensitive before I decided to make it consistent with Windows. Another idea is to support searching with regular expressions. There is already a regular expression engine in the ReactOS codebase for VBScript and JScript, so it may be possible to reuse it or add a different engine such as PCRE.

    Conclusion

    This summer was a great opportunity for me to learn more about Windows application development. I would like to thank my mentors Giannis and David for all of their guidance and support. I really enjoyed working on this project and hope it will be useful to the ReactOS community.

    20 Aug 2019

    18098

    0

    GSoC 2019 - Developer Web Interface for ReactOS (Final Report)

    by
    Image: 
    By 0 Comments

    Introduction

    Developer Web Interface for ReactOS is a web tool to support the development of ReactOS. The main goal of this project is to develop a platform for ReactOS developers to easily track Commits, Builds and Test details. The web Interface makes API calls to various endpoints of GitHub, BuildBot and Testman API and interrelates them and renders a simplified view of Commit, Build and Test details at one place, so developers don't have to visit different sites to view different details, our web Interface collects all details and displays at one place.

    Links

    • The working repository can be found here.
    • The project is deployed here temporarily.

    What has been done

    • API calls to various Endpoints of GitHub API.
    • Filtering commits by branch.
    • Filtering PRs by State (closed, open, all)
    • API calls to BuildBot API.
    • API calls to Testman (reactos/web/testman/ajax-search.php)
    • Filtering Testman and buildbot data with respect to commits and PRs.
    • Rendering all data to the Client side.
    • Added Server side Pagination.

     

    The commits can be filtered by branch and PRs can be filtered by their States(closed, open and all ) At first, the screen loads and show 10 panels containing the latest commits and upon clicking the panel you get all details about the commit, build and tests.

    Commits Tab

    commits tab

    Expanding Each commit

    Expanding Each commit

     

    One can easily switch from commits Tab to PRs tab to get the desired information.

    PR's Tab

     

    Features Yet to Implemented

    • A Search feature to list any commit or PR
    • Filtering by Date, author ,etc
    • And UI improvements for sure

    Conclusion

    The web interface now shows all data related to commits, builds and tests and is ready to use. It will save time developers so that they can focus on development rather than spending their time searching for commit details and finding build results around the buildbot interface.

    Plans after GSoC

    ReactOS had been a very supportive organisation throughout the GSoC period. I would like to thank my mentors @colin Finck @extravert34 and @vicmarcal for guiding me. From now onwards I'll be a regular ReactOS contributor.