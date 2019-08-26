This is a summary of all the work that has been completed this summer on the file search project.
All contributed code can be found in this GitHub pull request.
Summary
Here is a list of the main features:
Windows + F
Future Improvements
One additional feature that might improve this tool is the ability to toggle case-sensitivity. Adding a checkbox to the UI for enabling case-sensitive search wouldn't be very difficult to do and the search functionality was previously case-sensitive before I decided to make it consistent with Windows. Another idea is to support searching with regular expressions. There is already a regular expression engine in the ReactOS codebase for VBScript and JScript, so it may be possible to reuse it or add a different engine such as PCRE.
Conclusion
This summer was a great opportunity for me to learn more about Windows application development. I would like to thank my mentors Giannis and David for all of their guidance and support. I really enjoyed working on this project and hope it will be useful to the ReactOS community.